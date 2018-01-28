MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has authorised a high-powered committee headed by the chief secretary to start the work of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's memorial off the Arabian sea immediately.

Fadnavis chaired a meeting on the ambitious project today and reviewed its progress, a statement from his office said.

"Fadnavis authorised the high-powered committee chaired by the chief secretary to complete the process and asked to start work immediately," it said.

The project envisages a 192-meter tall statue warrior king Shivaji on a small rocky island located 3.5 km from the Mumbai coast.

The expenditure is estimated to be around Rs 3,600 cr.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project in December 2016.