THANE: The main witness in the 2013 Shil Daighar building collapse case told a local court that he had warned civic authorities about the impending danger due to construction of substandard and unauthorised structures.

The main witness, Mangal Patil, was examined by Special Public Prosecutor Shishir Hire and cross-examined last week by defence counsel MZG alias Baba Shaikh.

He told District Judge V V Bambarde that he had warned the civic officials about the impending danger posed due to the construction of the substandard and unauthorised structures.

In the Shil-Daighar building collapse in April 2013, 74 persons were killed while over 60 injured.

On certain occasions, Patil said that he went to the meet top civic officials but was unable meet them.

The court is trying 27 accused and the hearing will continue tomorrow.