SRINAGAR: Three people were today injured after an unidentified object exploded at an orchard in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said. "While digging the fields at Chermarg in Zainapora area of Shopian, some suspicious object exploded, injuring the three people," a police spokesman said.

The injured were identified as Ghulam Nabi (55), Zubair Ahmad (18) and Umar Farooq (19), he said.

The injured were taken to the district hospital in Anantnag for treatment. Their condition was stated to be stable, the spokesman said.

The police have taken cognisance of the matter and the nature of the explosion is being investigated, he said.