BHOPAL: Three men have been arrested for carrying a flag resembling the Pakistan national flag during India’s Republic Day celebrations in Shujalpur town of Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

Those arrested included Shadab Khan, Sameer Khan and Adil Khan (aged between 22 and 24 years). The three others who were booked along with them by Shujalpur police under the provisions of the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971, are absconding, Shujalpur police station in-charge DK Prajapati said on Saturday.

On Friday over 50 men (mostly from the minority community) had carried out a procession in Shujalpur town as part of the Republic Day celebrations. The procession in which youngsters on motorbikes were seen carrying the Indian national tricolor, also had some youths fluttering a flag resembling the Pakistan national flag.

The matter came to the fore when some local residents, after spotting the flag resembling the Pak flag, objected to the development, prompting the police to rush to the spot.

After investigating the matter in detail, the Shujalpur police booked six men (forming part of the procession) under the provisions of the 1971 law, which deals with insult to national honour. Three of them have been arrested.

The Hindu organizations, meanwhile, have demanded the slapping of National Security Act (NSA) against the accused youngsters.