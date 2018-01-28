PALGHAR: A 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at a government-run 'Ashram' (residential) school for tribal children in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said today.

Inspector D P Bhoye of Jawhar police station said the girl, student of Class 7, had gone home for seven days and returned to the school at Dehere in the district on January 26.

On the same day, around 1 pm, she told her roommate that she was going to bathroom to wash clothes. When she didn't return for a long time, her friends peeped inside and saw her body hanging from ceiling.

Police said her suicide note blamed another girl for her extreme step, but didn't reveal more information.