ALIGARH: A jeep skidded off the road and fell into a pond this morning killing seven persons including two policemen, officials said here.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Pandey, Sub Inspector Pradeep Sharma (48) and Constable Devinder Yadav (27) were returning after a raid when due to the dense fog, their driver could not see a deep pond next to the road and the vehicle plunged into the water drowning all seven passengers.

The driver of the jeep, however, had an escape, police said.

"Among the deceased were a middle-aged woman and her child. A 13-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were among the deceased," Pandey said adding that the identity of the victims was being ascertained.