MATHURA: Fifteen people were injured when a bus they were travelling in rammed into a divider on the Yamuna Expressway here on Saturday and turned turtle, police said.

The mishap occurred at milestone 107 of the Yamuna Expressway in the Jamuna Paar police station area, they added.

The bus was headed for Delhi from Bah (Agra).

"The bus overturned after ramming against a divider as one its wheels got punctured," officials said.

The police rescued the injured with help from the locals, they said, adding that they were admitted at different hospitals, and the condition of three among them was stated to be serious.

