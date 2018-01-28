Police patrol areas near Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh which witnessed violence on Friday and Saturday. (ANI Twitter Photo)

NEW DELHI: The Congress today demanded an independent judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into violence in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj that erupted after a boy was killed in clashes following stone-pelting on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari alleged callousness and mismanagement on the part of the Uttar Pradesh government and local administration led to clashes between two communities in Kasganj.

He said the continuing violence threatened peace in the entire state.

"How did this happen, who did it? The truth will come out only when an independent judicial probe is conducted by a sitting high court judge.

"We demand an independent probe by a sitting high court judge into the incident," he said.

"Till when will incidents of gangrape continue under your rule and in the BJP-ruled states. When will you apprehend the culprits and give them exemplary punishment?" he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.