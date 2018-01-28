PTI file image of BJP flags used for representational purpose only

DEHRADUN: The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand today released a list of 45 leaders authorised to present the party's view in panel debates on the electronic media.

The list approved by state BJP president Ajay Bhatt includes a number of senior party leaders such as Munna Singh Chauhan, Vinod Chamoli, Pushkar Singh Dhami, Umesh Aggarwal, Ganesh Joshi, Nilam Sehgal, Madhu Bhatt and Dipti Rawat.

Only leaders named in the list are authorised to represent the party's views in panel debates on electronic media, state BJP media incharge Devendra Bhasin whose name also figures in the list said.

Views of BJP leaders not included in the list and aired by the electronic media will be considered as personal and not as the party's official view, he said.