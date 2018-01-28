KOLKATA: West Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee has called a meeting of Calcutta University vice-chancellor and Higher Education department officials in the wake of the sharp dip in the pass percentage in the 2017 BA and BSc Part I (honours and general) exams.

Chatterjee said he had been informed that the Part I results of the university were not "upto expectations" due to some change in rules.

"I have called a meeting very soon, where the CU VC, Controller of Examinations and Higher Education department officials will also be present," the minister said today.

To a question, if he was aware of the change in rules, Chatterjee said, "As minister, it is not necessary that they (university) will apprise me before effecting any change of rule."

"But the Higher Education department is also not aware of the changes," he added.

A University official told reporters after publication of the results on Thursday that in BA Part I (Honours and general stream) 28,000 candidates among the total 64,000 candidates, had passed - which is 43 per cent.

In BSc, an estimated 11,000 passed of the total 15,000 candidates - which is 70 per cent.

In both BA and BSc Part I, of the 79,000 candidates a total of 39,000 passed, he had said.

The official had attributed the fall in pass percentage to a change in certain rules which resulted in results of some candidates being incomplete.