NEW DELHI: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi of taking political advantage out of the Ayodhya dispute.

This comes after Owaisi questioned how the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP were pre-empting the decision of the Supreme Court on the case, after the RSS decided to begin the construction of Ram temple at the disputed site, even though the verdict is pending.

“Now even the Muslims- both Shia and Sunni- are demanding that the temple should be built there, except for a few people like Owaisi, who are taking political advantage out of it and making such inappropriate statements,” Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey told ANI.

In response to Owaisi’s comment, Choubey reckoned that the court’s decision would echo with the sentiments of majority, “Lord Rama’s temple is about the sentiments of crores of people, so the temple will definitely be built in Ayodhya. There’s no two ways about it.”

“Time to time, the court has also made sure that the beliefs and sentiments of the majority are not hurt,” he added.

The dispute pertains to whether Babri Masjid or a Ram Temple originally stood at a piece of land in Ayodhya.

The Babri Masjid was built by Mughal emperor Babur in the Ayodhya in 1528, which was demolished by Hindu zealots on December 06, 1992, who claim that a Ram temple that originally stood there was demolished to construct the mosque.