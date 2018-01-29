NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh on Sunday backed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Padmaavat’ and urged the Kshatriya community to watch it.

Talking to ANI, Singh said that initially he had some objection to the content of the movie, but when he watched it, there was nothing in it which disgraced the Rajput values and valour.

“Initially I had some objection with the movie. But when I watched the complete movie, I did not find anything dishonouring the Rajput community. I did not watch the movies a normal viewer, but as a member of a Kshatriya community and would request all the Kshatriya’s to watch it,” he said.

He even went on saying that even after watching Padmaavat, if the Kshatriyas find anything objectionable then he would support them in their protest.