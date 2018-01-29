MUZAFFARNAGAR: The Bahujan Samaj Party has expelled two leaders, including former Purkazi MLA Anil Kumar, for alleged anti-party activities.

Kumar along with BSP coordinator Dr Purshotam was expelled from the party yesterday on the directions of the party high command, said District BSP chief Prem Chand Gotam.

Purkazi is one of the five assembly constituencies in the Muzaffarnagar district. Kumar was elected as the BSP MLA from the seat in 2012 UP assembly elections.