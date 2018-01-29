President Kovind addressing the joint sitting of both the Houses of the Parliament. (Screengrab | Lok Sabha TV)

President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Monday marks the beginning of the Budget Session 2018.

The Economic Survey of India will be tabled later in the day.

The Muslim Women's (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017 related to triple talaq, the Codes of Wages Bill, 2017, Rights of Children to Free and Compulsory Education, 2017 are among the important bills that will be tabled for discussion and passage.

As many as 28 bills will be tabled in the Lok Sabha, while 39 bills are listed for the Rajya Sabha for the upcoming session.

Here are the latest updates:

The President also adds that UNESCO designated Ahmedabad as 'Heritage City' and Chennai was included in the list of Creative Cities.

"It's a matter of pride for us that the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) recognised Kumbh Mela as 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'," says President Ram Nath Kovind.

The President reiterates that the government increased the minimum wage of labourers by more than 40 per cent.

President Kovind says that to bring everyone closer to development, work under 'Pradhanmantri Gram Sadak Yojana' is being done faster. He explained that in 2014, only 56 per cent of villages were connected to roads, but today more than 82 per cent villages have road connectivity with the majority being those in remote areas.

I hope the Triple Talaq Bill will be passed soon so that the Muslim women can live a life of dignity without fear: President Kovind

2.70 Lakh Common Service Centers have been set up across the nation. These Centers provide digital service at low rates for various services even in the far off remote areas: President Ram Nath Kovind

"Work has been started to connect villages with Broadband connectivity. 2.5 lakh Panchayats have already been connected so far," says President Ram Nath Kovind

President Kovind assures that the government is committed to double the income of farmers by the year 2022.

The parliament approved a bill granting working woman paid maternity leave of 26 weeks: President Ram Nath Kovind

It is our duty that when we celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary in 2019 we pay tribute to him by making our country completely clean: President Ram Nath Kovind

Baba Saheb Ambedkar used to say that without economic and social democracy, political democracy is unstable: President Kovind

President Kovind is addressing the joint sitting of both the Houses of the Parliament.

This #BudgetSession is important. The world is optimistic about India. Agencies like World Bank & IMF have been giving an optimistic opinion of the country: PM Modi

"We should make use of our system of parliamentary committees and discuss aspects of the Budget. We should think about the well-being of rural India, farmers, Dalits, tribal communities and labourers," says PM Modi ahead of the start of the Budget Session.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan arrive at the Parliament.