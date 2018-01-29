KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court today rejected a bail petition of an accused in the 2002 American Center terror attack case.

A division bench comprising Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice Pratik Prakash Banerjee rejected the bail prayer of Hasnu Zubair Ahmed alias Hasan Imam, who was arrested in October, 2016.

Hasan was allegedly a member of the Asif Raza Commando Force that had carried out the attack at the American Center here on January 22, 2002, killing five police personnel and injuring several others.

His counsel prayed for bail claiming that since the case diary was before the Supreme Court in connection with a petition related to another accused in the case, Hasan's trial before the sessions court here has remained suspended.

Claiming that Hasan's right to freedom was being hampered for no fault of his, the counsel prayed that he be released on bail.

Opposing the bail prayer, state counsel N Ahmed submitted that the accused had links with terror outfit Harkat-ul-Jihadi-e-Islam and releasing him on bail at this stage would go against national security.

He also submitted that Hasan absconded for 14 years and was arrested by the Gujarat STF from Aurangabad district of Bihar in October, 2016 and subsequently handed over to the STF of Kolkata Police.

The accused is at present lodged in Alipore Correctional Home.