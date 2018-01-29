INDORE: Congress general secretary in charge of Madhya Pradesh, Dipak Babaria, today said that his party would start a campaign, in the run up to the state Assembly polls expected by the end of the year, to bring back leaders who had left the party and had joined other political outfits.

"We are going to have a "ghar wapsi" (homecoming) campaign but I won't go into the details as we are preparing its blueprint," he told reporters here.

"A final decision will be taken after we get a go-ahead from the central leadership. The launch date would be announced then," he added.

"Right now, I can say that the leaders who left the Congress will be taken back unconditionally," Babaria added.

Several Congress leaders had joined the BJP after the saffron party came to power in the state in 2003.