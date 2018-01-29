PANAJI: Corporal punishment in schools and cyber-bullying of children is a major concern in Goa, the state Commission for Protection of Child Rights said on Monday.

In a statement issued here, the Commission said that a series of workshops across schools in the coastal state would be undertaken, as part of the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan to target the menace.

"Corporal punishment in schools is a major issue till date. Children are the future of our nation and need supervision and discipline in their school curriculum. The environment should be friendly and nurture the needs of the child. Teachers play a very important role as a school parent during school hours," the statement issued by the Commission said.

"Bullying is also an important issue in schooling. Many children are targets of bullying in school. Cyber-bullying has also taken a large toll. It is not only physical abuse but emotional and psychological abuse of students in school needs to be addressed," the Commission also said.

The workshop series, which have been initiated by the Commission, will cover all government and government-aided schools across 13 sub-districts in the state in which more than 1,500 teachers are expected to participate.

