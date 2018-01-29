NEW DELHI: The government is committed to strengthening and modernizing the school and higher education system in the country, President Ram Nath Kovind said today, emphasizing that education lays the foundation for building the future of the nation.

In his maiden address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, Kovind said the government had approved over 2,400 'Atal Tinkering Labs' under the Atal Innovation Mission to inculcate the spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity among children from an early age.

"Education provides the foundation for building the future of the nation. My government is committed to strengthening and modernizing the school and higher education system in the country," he said.

The president said the government had approved creation of a 'National Testing Agency' - an autonomous and self-sufficient organization to conduct all examinations of higher educational institutions in the country.

"To ensure a bright future for the youth, my government is working actively towards setting up 20 'Institutes of Eminence'.

"Under this mission, selected public sector institutions will be provided financial assistance of Rs 10,000 crore," he said.

Kovind said a law had also been enacted to provide autonomy to all Indian Institutes of Management in order to upgrade them.