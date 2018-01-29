NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that the government was committed to provide "world class" train services in the country and it is working to increase the modernisation process of Indian Railways.

"There is a steady increase in investment for capacity development and modernisation in Railways," the President said while addressing the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

"The government is committed to provide world class rail services in the country. The work on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high speed bullet train has been started," he said.

The foundation stone for the 508-km long Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe on September 14 in Ahmedabad.

Kovind also said the government has created a new policy for Metro rail projects.

"The new policy stresses on last mile connectivity. In the country, work on Metro projects in 11 cities is now underway," he added.