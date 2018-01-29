NEW DELHIL: The government on Sunday made it clear that it will leave “no stone unturned” to ensure the passage of the contentious triple talaq Bill in the Budget session of Parliament, which begins on Monday. The Opposition, however, is gearing up to strongly resist the move and also corner the government over a host of other issues, politicians said.

At an all-party meeting called in Parliament House, the government sought the cooperation of all political parties in making the session a success. The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley and Ananth Kumar, Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and Jyotiraditya Scindia; Mulayam Singh Yadav (SP); D Raja (CPI); Kanimozhi (DMK); Derek O’Brien and Sudip Bandhopadhyay (TMC).

WATCH | G overnment hopeful of unanimous passage of 'Triple Talaq' Bill in Rajya Sabha: Union Minister Ananth Kumar

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar called the meeting “fruitful” and said the PM urged the leaders to make the session successful. “We will leave no stone unturned for the passage of the triple talaq Bill in the Rajya Sabha... We will approach various parties to evolve a consensus for its passage,” he said.

The Opposition, however, said it planned to put the government on the mat over several issues, including unemployment, farm distress, communal clashes, incidents of rape and other atrocities on women, alleged attacks on the Constitution and constitutional institutions and the plight of traders. “The government should adopt a cooperative attitude and allow the Opposition to raise these issues,” Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said.

Opposition leaders are likely to meet on Monday to push for unity. The BJP Parliamentary Party will also hold a meeting on Monday to discuss its strategy.

Centre’s agenda for the session

Economic Survey to be tabled on Monday

Budget to be presented on February 1

Bills likely to be tabled: Triple talaq Bill and OBC Bill to accord constitutional status to the OBC Commission