DHARAMSHALA: Exuding confidence that farmers of his state would adopt organic farming, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today launched Zero Budget Natural Farming project.

While launching the project at Chaudhary Sarvan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalay in Palampur, Thakur lauded the efforts of Sikkim for taking the lead in organic farming.

"We have to equate with Sikkim in adopting organic farming, and to use manure instead of insecticides and pesticides," the chief minister said.

He said the socio-economic studies on various aspects of research and development should be kept in mind by policymakers while framing policies.

"As 90 per cent of our population is dependant on farming, I believe that agriculture programmes should be pushed in a big way," Thakur said.

The chief minister said the state needs to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to increase agriculture produce and the income of farmers by the year 2022.