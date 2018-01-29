President Kovind addressing the joint sitting of both the Houses of the Parliament. (Screengrab | Lok Sabha TV)

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said that he was hopeful that the Triple Talaq Bill would be passed in the Budget Session of Parliament.

"My government has brought the Triple Talaq Bill to safeguard the rights of the Muslim women. And I am hopeful that Parliament will pass the Bill," Kovind said in his address to the joint sitting of the both Houses.

He also said that the government has extended its 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme from 161 districts to 640 districts in the country.

"The government has now amended the Maternity Bill by which the women can get 'paid leave' of up to 26 weeks instead of 12 weeks. Now the women can spend more time with their new born babies," he added.

Kovind also referred to contributions of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and said: "Babasaheb Ambedkar used to say that without economic and social democracy, political democracy is unstable."