SHILLONG: Independent MLA David A Nongrum today resigned from the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, officials said here.

"David A Nongrum has submitted his resignation letter today. I have forwarded the same to the Speaker for information and necessary action," Assembly Commissioner and Secretary Andrew Simons told PTI.

David, the son of former Speaker Charles Pyngrope, has been named in a list released by the Congress last week to contest from Mawryngkneng constituency.