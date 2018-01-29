Eight pilgrims were killed when Lashker-e-Taiba terrorists fired indiscriminately on the bus carrying pilgrims on the outskirts of Anantnag in July last year. (File | PTI)

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police today filed a charge sheet against the Pakistan-based Lashker-eTaiba terror group and 11 people for conspiring and carrying out the July 2017 Amarnath Yatra attack in which eight pilgrims lost their lives.

The 1,600-page charge sheet was filed under various sections of Ranbir Penal Code (similar to the Indian Penal Code) and the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before a sessions court at Anantnag, an official spokesperson said.

The probe into the incident was completed in a record six months by the Special Investigating Team headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police (South Kashmir) S P Pani after the first arrest was made in the case.

The 11 people in the charge sheet include a juvenile, he said.

The charge sheet against the juvenile was filed before Chief Judicial Magistrate (Juvenile Court) at Anantnag in South Kashmir.

Eight pilgrims were killed when Lashker-e-Taiba terrorists fired indiscriminately on the bus carrying pilgrims on the outskirts of Anantnag in July last year. The devotees were on their way back to Jammu after the pilgrimage.