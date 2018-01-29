The Kamala Mills fire killed 14 people and injured several others. (File | PTI)

MUMBAI: Kamala Mills owner Ramesh Govani and Mojo's Bistro waiter Sayeed Ali have been sent to judicial custody till February 12 while the hukkah supplier Utkarsh Pandey has been sent to judicial custody till January 31.

The bail pleas of three accused in the Kamala Mills fire will be heard on January 31.

Earlier on January 25, a Mumbai Court rejected the bail applications of all five accused- Yug Tuli, Yug Pathak, Abhijit Mankar, Jigar Sanghvi and Kripesh Sanghvi, in connection with the Kamala Mills fire case that claimed 14 lives.

Last week, Mumbai’s Bhoiwada Court sent Kamala Mills owner Ramesh Govani to police custody till January 29 in this connection.

He was detained on January 22 by police for interrogation.

Earlier in the month, families of two people who lost their lives in the fire strongly opposed the granting of bail to the five accused.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its reports, had confirmed that the fire started from Mojo's Bistro and spread rapidly to '1 Above' restaurant.