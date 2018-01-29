Police patrol areas near Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh which witnessed violence on Friday and Saturday. (ANI Twitter Photo)

LUCKNOW: Following communal violence in western Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, the Yogi Adityanath government today transferred the area Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh to Police Training School in Meerut, officials said.

Piyush Srivastava was appointed as the new Kasganj SP, they added.

Singh was sent to Police Training School, Meerut, in the same rank, an official said.

Kasganj witnessed communal violence last week and at least three shops, two buses and a car were torched after a youth was killed in clashes following stone-pelting by a mob on a motorcycle rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day.