LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday granted an ex-gratia of Rs 20 Lakh to the bereaved parents of Chandan Abhishek, who lost his life in Kasganj clash, said Principal Secretary (Home) Arvind Kumar.

The amount would be disbursed to the family tomorrow in Kasganj.

Earlier in the day, thirty-two people were sent to jail on charges of murder and 51 others were detained by police, in connection with the violence that erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj.

"32 people have been sent to jail so far under charges of murder. Besides them 51 people have been detained", said Inspector General Sanjeev Kumar.

One person died and two others were injured after a clash broke out between two communities during 'Tiranga Yatra' in Kasganj city on Friday.

Both the groups reportedly pelted stones at each other and also fired bullets at each other.

Chandan died in the clash after suffering a bullet injury.