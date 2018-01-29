LUCKNOW: More than 80 persons were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s violence-hit Kasganj district, which continued to be tense on Sunday. Personnel of Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) intensified vigil as explosives were found during house-to-house searches. The state police chief said the stringent National Security Act (NSA) would be invoked against the culprits involved in clashes.

At least three shops, two private buses and a car were torched by violent mobs on Saturday after a young boy was killed following stone-pelting on a bike rally taken out to celebrate Republic Day.

Uttar Pradesh Police claimed the situation was returning to normal. “The guilty are being arrested. Intensive checking and house-to-house searches were undertaken. And this is the reason the situation is absolutely under control,” Director General of Police O P Singh said in Lucknow. The DGP asserted that the police “acted swiftly and controlled the situation” after the clashes broke out.

Asked whether any permission was taken for a ‘Tiranga Yatra’, he said, “January 26 is a national festival and no permission is needed. This was a prabhat pheri... Some anti-social elements started pelting stones. Police immediately reached the spot and controlled the situation by arresting a few persons. Since then, we are keeping a close watch,” he said.

Singh said explosives were found during house to house searches. “The National Security Act (NSA) will be slapped on the criminals for vitiating the atmosphere,” he said. The administration also organised a meeting of the district peace committee to restore normalcy. Meanwhile, a person injured in the violence was blinded in one eye despite efforts by doctors at the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital.

The Yogi Adityanath government emphasised that none of the mischief mongers would be spared. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said neither the criminals nor conspirators would get away even as the Opposition Congress, BSP and SP targeted the state government on the law and order front.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is himself monitoring the developments and stringent punishment will be meted out to the guilty, no matter how big the person is or how strong his political connections are,” Sharma said.

The Congress demanded an independent judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into the incident. Party leader Pramod Tiwari blamed the government and the local administration for its “callousness” and alleged that mismanagement on their part led to the clashes.