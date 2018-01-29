Police patrol areas near Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh which witnessed violence on Friday and Saturday. (ANI Twitter Photo)

KASGANJ: The family of Chandan Gupta who lost his life in clashes which took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj area, on Monday refused to accept any kind of compensation.

Pressing for justice, the family rejected the compensation of Rs. 20 lakhs.

Sangeeta Gupta, the mother of the deceased, told ANI, “I want justice, the accused are roaming free, the compensation will not do justice.”

Chandan’s sister also demanded justice.

“Why will I accept compensation? We want the accused to be booked. I would rather take bullets, but not money,” Kirti Gupta told ANI.

Chandan Gupta died of a bullet injury in the clashes that broke out during a "Tiranga bike rally" in Kasganj on Republic Day. He was participating in the rally.

On Sunday, more than 30 people were sent to jail on charges of murder and 51 others were detained by police, in connection with the violence that erupted in the vicinity.

Moreover, 112 people have been arrested for the fresh violence that erupted on Saturday after the cremation of the Chandan, who died during the clashes on Friday.