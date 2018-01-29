KOLLAM: The CPI, an ally in the ruling Left government in Kerala, on Monday said the Left should take the initiative in uniting all those opposed to the Right wing BJP, after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan ruled out an alliance with the Congress.

"It's foolish to assume that to fight a common enemy in the BJP-RSS, there is no need of anyone. We feel it's our responsibility to unite all those who are opposed to the BJP-RSS and the Left should take the lead in this," CPI state Secretary Kanam Rajendran said while inaugurating the Kollam district conference of the party.

Even though the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) are allies in the ruling alliance, of late there have been serious differences of opinion between the two, with joining hands with the Congress being the latest.

The CPI at the national level has already made its position clear, that they are ready for it.

Last week, the opinion of CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury was put to vote at its Central Committee meeting and was voted out, as the Prakash Karat faction led by the entire Kerala unit of the party wanted that there should be no alliance with the Congress.

"We can only wish that those who have taken a position against this, think about it (again)," said Rajendran.

With the district party meetings of the two communist parties reaching its last leg and heading for the state conference next month, the parties -- at their respective district meetings -- have been blaming the other for all the ills.