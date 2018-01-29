PANNA: An 18-year-old woman has been allegedly abducted by five men in a police vehicle in Bamurha village of the district.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday when a police team, responding to information about a drunken man lying on the road, set out to investigate the matter.

After reaching the spot, two police officials got out of the vehicle to check up on the man.

The moment they got closer, the suspected drunken man pointed the gun at the police officials.

“He then called four of his mates, who were hiding nearby. The five accused then kept our men hostage and in the Dial 100 vehicle moved to a nearby house,” said Panna Superintendent of Police (SP) Riyaz Iqbal.

The accused men then took the vehicle to the woman’s house and accused her of calling the police.

The group then asked the woman and her father Raj Kumar Patel to come to the police station.

Before getting inside the vehicle, Patel asked his brother to board the vehicle too.

“(In the car) they started abusing us and showed us the gun. After travelling a bit of distance, they forced us (Patel and his brother) out of the car. They then drove away with my captive daughter,” Patel said.

Panna SP said a while later, the group abandoned the vehicle and captive police officials and left in another car with the abducted girl.

The accused are on the run and an investigation has been launched into the matter, the police said.