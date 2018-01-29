PANAJI: Accusing Karnataka of diverting the water of a Mahadayi tributary into the Malaprabha river basin, Goa Assembly's deputy Speaker Michael Lobo has said a resolution against it is likely during the Budget session.

Lobo was speaking to reporters after visiting

Kanakumbi in Karnataka with Speaker Pramod Sawant and two other Goa legislators yesterday.

"There is a total diversion of water from Mahadayi tributary at Kanakumbi by Karnataka government by constructing underwater canals. Whatever water is flowing down to Goa from there is just seepage," the deputy speaker said, adding if the diversion was not stopped, the Mahadayi in Goa will run dry.

"We have to move a resolution in the coming Assembly session, opposing the diversion by Karnataka," he said, adding he would move the resolution after consulting the ruling BJP.

The Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal, which is hearing the dispute between Goa and Karnataka over the sharing of the river water, should be asked to inspect the site at Kanakumbi so that it knows the reality, he said.

The dam at Kanakumbi is one of the projects proposed by Karnataka and opposed by Goa.

Lobo said the dispute cannot be resolved through dialogue. "Only the tribunal can provide solution. Whatever has played out in public is just politics," he said, referring to Karnataka's request for bilateral talks.