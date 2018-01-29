SRINAGAR: Rejecting calls from coalition partner BJP to withdraw FIR registered against the army for killing two civilians in south Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said probe would be taken to the logical conclusion.

“The government has already ordered a magisterial inquiry into the killing of two youth by the army in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday and registered an FIR against the army. The probe will be taken to logical conclusion,” Mehbooba told legislators in Legislative Assembly in Jammu today.

She said army would not be demoralized by registration of a single FIR. “If an army officer has made a mistake, it becomes the duty of the government to take the FIR to its logical conclusion”.

Mehbooba said Army as an institution has done a great job but the grace of an institution only enhances once the black sheep within are identified and weeded out.

Two youth Javed Ahmad Bhat and Suhail Javed Lone were killed and another critically injured in army firing in Ganowpora village of Shopian on Saturday.

Army has claimed that soldiers fired in self-defense after their convoy came under heavy stone pelting by youth in the village and attempt was made to lynch a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO).

Mehbooba disclosed that police had advised army to avoid using Ganowpora route.

“However, army had taken the route as they had some important exchange exercise.”

There was already tension in Ganowpora village after a local militant was killed in a gunfight with security forces last week.

The CM said during her Unified Headquarters meetings she has been stressing upon all security agencies to exercise maximum restraint and ensure that no collateral damage takes place while operating.

The J&K police has registered an FIR No 26/2018 PRC under sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 336 (endangering life) against Army’s 10 Garhwal Regiment for killing the two youth. The FIR also named Army officer, Major Aditya, who was commanding the 10 Garhwal Regiment.

Earlier, before Mehbooba’s statement, BJP’s senior leader and MLA, R S Pathania, had demanded that government should withdraw FIR against army.

“As per guidelines of criminal jurisprudence, FIR against army should not have been registered and therefore the government should immediately withdraw it and lodge a new FIR against unknown persons. We cannot hang someone until proven guilty,” he said.

“How was it concluded in a day that the army men had fired without any provocation,” the MLA said.

He said BJP favours an investigation into the incident but not at the cost of army men being made scapegoats.

“The army is an institution and its image cannot be tarnished,” Pathania said.

Former Chief Minister and opposition National Conference Working President Omar Abdullah said there is a sense of impunity in armed forces as measures of accountability have been reversed gradually.

“In case of civilian killings in Shopian, it seems that forces deliberately shot at vital parts to kill because people were pelting stones. The forces knew that no action will be initiated against them,” he said.

Senior NC leader and MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar demanded immediate arrest of the accused army men and completion of the probe initiated by the government within a fortnight.