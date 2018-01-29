MUMBAI: An express train coming from Bhuj in Gujarat to Mumbai's Bandra Terminus today took an unscheduled halt at Boisar station, about 100 kilometres from here, due to an altercation between passengers holding monthly passes and those having reserved seats, a senior Western Railway official said.

The incident took place at Boisar station at 10:10 am when commuters with monthly season tickets (MST) entered the 22956 Bhuj-Bandra express train and began occupying berths alloted to passengers with reserved tickets, he explained.

He added that as the argument between the two groups intensified, some passengers pulled the train's alarm chain, leading to the train halting out of schedule at the station.

"Railway police and Railway Protection Force personnel had to be called in to control the situation and get the train to resume its journey. However, due to the incident, it was delayed by 35 minutes," the official said.

The cascading effect left another suburban train from Dahanu delayed by over 40 minutes, the official said.

He added that a case had been filed with the railway police and investigations were underway.