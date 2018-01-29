NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the selection process for Padma awards had been transformed completely to make it more transparent, and as a result many common people were securing the honours.

In the current selection process, the identity of the awardee is not the deciding factor in the grant of the award, rather the importance of their work is increasing, Modi said.

In his first ‘Mann ki Baat’ monthly radio address this year, the PM said, “You may have noticed that many ordinary people not visible in big cities, in newspapers or on TV are being awarded with Padma citations.”

“If you scrutinise, then you will be proud of the fact that there many loftier personalities amidst us and you will naturally be proud of the very fact that today the common man is being cited for Padma awards without any recommendations... this entire process has been changed for the past three years. Now any citizen can nominate any person..

Transparency has been brought about in the entire process by making it operable online. In a way, the selection of these awards has been transformed completely,” he said. The PM mentioned some of the awardees and their contributions and said the winners should be invited to schools and colleges to share their experiences.

The PM also lauded woman power and said, “Today we talk about ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’, ‘save the girl child, educate her’. But centuries ago, it has been mentioned in our ancient texts, in the Skand Puran, that a daughter is the equivalent of ten sons... This underscores the importance that has been given to women in our society... This woman power binds closely together society as a whole, the family as a whole, on the axis of unity and oneness.”

PM pitch againt graft

Stressing that three former chief ministers were “rotting in jail”, PM Modi said Monday no one would be spared in the government’s anti- corruption drive. Speaking at an NCC rally, he urged the youth to join him in the fight against corruption and black money. He also made a strong pitch for Aadhaar, saying it had helped government money reach targeted beneficiaries. Getting rid of this “termite” of corruption would help the poor the most, he told the cadets.