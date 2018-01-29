GURUGRAM: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suraj Pal Amu was admitted to a Gurugram Hospital on Monday after he fell ill.

The BJP leader was scheduled to be produced before a Haryana Court later in the day.

He was sent to judicial custody on January 26 over his statements against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'.

He was taken into preventive detention.

The Supreme Court is also hearing a plea filed against Amu over his anti-Padmaavat protest.

The BJP leader is infamous for offering Rs 10 crore bounty for beheading actress Deepika Padukone and director Bhansali in November 2017 for allegedly distorting historical facts and showing Queen Padmini in a bad light in the film.