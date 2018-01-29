GURGAON: The Gurugram Police on Monday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suraj Pal Amu, who was referred to Rohtak's Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) due to ill health, will be soon taken into remand once discharged.

Earlier in the day, Suraj Pal Amu was referred to PGI Rohtak from Civil Hospital Gurugram after he fell ill.

“Suraj Pal Amu has been referred to PGI Rohtak from Civil Hospital Gurugram due to ill health. As soon as his health recovers and he is discharged from the hospital we will take him in remand,” PRO Gurugram Police, Ravinder Kumar, told ANI.

Amu was scheduled to be produced before a Haryana Court later in the day.

He was sent to judicial custody on January 26 over his statements against Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'.

He was taken into preventive detention.

The Supreme Court is also hearing a plea filed against Amu over his anti-Padmaavat protest.

The BJP leader is infamous for offering Rs 10 crore bounty for beheading actress Deepika Padukone and director Bhansali in November 2017 for allegedly distorting historical facts and showing Queen Padmini in a bad light in the film.