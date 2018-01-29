Image used for representational purpose only.

JAIPUR: The bypolls in Lok Sabha constituencies of Alwar and Ajmer, and for Mandalgarh assembly seat began at 8 am today.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ramswarup Lamba is contesting from Ajmer and is up against Congress’ Raghu Sharma.

Lamba is the son of deceased MP Sanwar Lal Jat, and it was upon his death, the Ajmer seat fell vacant in August last year.

In the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency, a total of 1,987 polling booths have been set up, while in Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency, 1,925 booths have been set up for voters to exercise their franchise.

In Mandgarh assembly constituency, up to 282 booths have been set up for the voters.

There are 18.27 lakh registered voters in Alwar, 18.42 lakh voters in Ajmer and 2.31 lakh voters in Mandalgarh.

Eleven candidates are in the fray in Alwar, 23 in Ajmer and eight in Mandalgarh.