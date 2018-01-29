Retired IPS officer commits suicide in Hisar
By PTI | Published: 29th January 2018 05:38 PM |
Last Updated: 29th January 2018 05:38 PM | A+A A- |
HISAR: A retired IPS officer today allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a revolver at his farmhouse in Hisar district, the police said today.
Ram Singh Bishnoi, a resident of Gurgaon, ended his life last evening. He was said to be tensed because of some pending court cases against him, they said.
Some labourers working in a field nearby heard a gunshot.
They reached the room and found that Bishnoi was lying in a pool of blood with a revolver in his hand, the police said.
Bishnoi had who retired in 2013.
An investigation into the incident is underway, the police said.