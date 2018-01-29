AURANGABAD: A 45-year-old man, husband of a Sarpanch in Aurangabad district, was thrashed today by a group of people for allegedly urinating in a crematorium near Waluj village, police said.

The injured, identified as Ravan Pawar, who belongs to a backward community, has been hospitalised with multiple injuries.

According to police, the alleged incident occurred on Saturday when Pawar, who was drunk, was headed towards Lanji village in his car.

Pawar got down from his vehicle near the crematorium and started relieving himself when some locals spotted him and allegedly attacked him, police said.

"A case has been registered against eight persons in connection with the incident," said Waluj police station inspector Satish Tak.

Pawar's wife is Sarpanch of Lanji village under Gangapur taluka in the district.

No one has been arrested in connection with the incident so far, Tak said.