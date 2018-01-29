GUWAHATI: Senior journalist Daya Nath Singh died at a city hospital yesterday evening after a brief illness, family sources said today. He was 82.

He is survived by his wife and five daughters.

Singh was associated with various newspapers, including NewsStar, NewsFront and NortheastDaily. He contributed articles to media outlets like Eastern Panorama, Merinews, and Assam Times.

The senior journalist also held the position of office secretary at Guwahati Press Club for over 15 years.

The members of Guwahati Press Club, All Assam Photo Journalist Association, Journalists' Forum Assam have expressed profound grief at his demise and paid condolences to the bereaved family.

His last rites will be performed today, the sources added.