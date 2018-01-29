GANGTOK: Sikkim Nationalist People's Party (SNPP) today announced that it will contest the assembly polls in Sikkim due early next year.

"We have decided to enter into electoral fray in Sikkim next year after abstaining from poll process in 2014,"

SNPP president Biraj Adhikari told reporters.

He alleged that the government of Pawan Kumar Chamling was mired in controversy and it was time the people give chance to alternative leadership to take the Himalayan state on the path of development and progress.

Adhikari urged the people to help the SNPP formulate its vision document for 2019 assembly polls by coming forward with their valuable suggestions through all available means of communication.

"It is high time new generation of people in Sikkim must take their destiny in own hands by forcefully articulating their expectations from the rulers on issues like employment, education, health, etc," the SNPP president said.

On the raging issue of a petition demanding

disqualification of 14 MLAs of the ruling Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on charge of holding office of profit, Adhikari said that the Governor N Shriniwas Patil has rightly forwarded the matter to the Election Commission for consideration, but he should have done it months back when the said petition was submitted to him.

"Let the law of the land uniformly apply on 14 SDF MLAs too," he said referring to disqualification of 20 AAP legislators on similar charge earlier this month. PTI KDK