Soldier injured in Pakistan firing on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
By IANS | Published: 29th January 2018 12:33 AM |
Last Updated: 29th January 2018 12:33 AM
JAMMU: An Indian soldier was injured on Sunday in unprovoked Pakistan firing on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.
The firing from across the border was reported in Nowshera Sector.
"The injured soldier has been shifted to hospital. Indian positions effectively and strongly retaliated. Firing exchanges between the two sides was going on when last reports came in," informed sources said.