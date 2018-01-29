Uttar Pradesh constable arrested for trying to molest girl
Published: 29th January 2018
Last Updated: 29th January 2018
BASTI: A constable was arrested for allegedly entering a house and trying to molest a teenager in Munderwa area here, police said today.
Constable Sanjay Paswan entered a house near a police station and started misbehaving with the girl yesterday, they said.
The constable was beaten up by locals before police could take him in its custody.
An FIR has been registered against the accused and he has been sent to jail.