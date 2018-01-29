BASTI: A constable was arrested for allegedly entering a house and trying to molest a teenager in Munderwa area here, police said today.

Constable Sanjay Paswan entered a house near a police station and started misbehaving with the girl yesterday, they said.

The constable was beaten up by locals before police could take him in its custody.

An FIR has been registered against the accused and he has been sent to jail.