PALGHAR: A vegetable vendor from Nalla Sopara near Vasai was yesterday arrested for allegedly raping his 18-year-old neighbour on multiple occasions, police said today.

Senior Inspector Sanjay Hazare of Valiv Police Station said the victim, in her complaint filed yesterday, has stated that the vendor first raped her in March last year when she was alone at home.

"She was having a headache and the accused gave her some tablets which made her drowsy. She has said that he raped her on several occasions by giving her these tablets," the official said.

The accused also threatened to kill the victim in case she revealed her ordeal to anyone, police said.

A case under section 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by poison) as well as other sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigations were underway, he informed.