KOLKATA: Two dead bodies were recovered while more than 50 people are feared trapped inside a bus that skid off Balighat Bridge and plunged into the Bhairab river at Daulatabad in Murshidabad district of West Bengal on Monday morning.

The incident occurred between 5.30 am and 6 am on Monday morning when the Baharampur-bound bus from Domkal in the district broke the railing of the bridge and nose-dived into the river. Even after four hours of the incident, only seven people were rescued alive and two dead bodies were fished out. The trapped 50 people are feared dead due to the time it is taking to fish out the bus. The bus was located by 10.30 am and two 140 tonne heavy duty cranes started the rescue operation.

“Many people are feared dead as the passengers are trapped inside the bus for more than four hours. Most of the people might not be saved due to lack of relief teams in Murshidabad district. I demand a full investigation into the accident,” said Baharampur MP and West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Ranjan Choudhury.

Alleging lax rescue operations, locals expressed their ire by stone-pelting on police and setting police vehicles, fire tenders and cranes on fire. The district magistrate and superintendent of police reached the spot but had to flee after facing the locals’ ire. Police fired bullets in the air, tear gas shells and undertook lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

Lakhs of local residents have lined up on both sides of the river to attempt to rescue the victims.

“The bus plunged so deep into the river that it could not be located initially. The relief operations have begun. The state government is with the families of the victims and we will conduct inquiry into the matter. The accident occurred after the bus skid while trying to maneuver an incoming truck. We are reaching the spot. chief minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed her grief over the incident,” transport minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

The local agitation has further hampered the rescue operations. National Disaster Response Force has been summoned from Kolkata, which is more than 200 km from the accident spot.