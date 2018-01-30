NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the Aircel-Maxis case by March 8.

The Apex Court has further adjourned the matter for March 8.

A bench of the top Court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, was hearing the case.

The Aircel-Maxis deal refers to a series of allegations of kickbacks in the telecom sector, which was part of the wider 2G scam that engulfed the UPA regime.

In 2011, former Aircel head C. Sivasankaran complained to the CBI that he was being forced by then telecom minister Dayanidhi Maran to sell Aircel to the Malaysia-based Maxis Communications group owned by T. Ananda Krishnan.