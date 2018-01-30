PANAJI: An American national from Manchester Connecticut was allegedly sexually molested at Arpora Night Market in North Goa.

The accused, who was the victim's motor pilot, molested her while dropping her on the way back.

The police said that they will carry out a parallel investigation on the basis of woman’s Facebook post.

However, no complaint has been filed in this regard, said Chandan Chaudhary, Superintendent of Police(SP), North Goa.

“A parallel investigation will be carried out, based on woman’s Facebook post. We will investigate the matter once the victim files a complaint,” the SP told ANI.