BHOPAL: Swachh Abhiyan to target old and dumped vehicles

An estimated 5,000-plus vehicles, which are over 15 years old, will now be targeted under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in the Madhya Pradesh capital. Bhopal mayor Alok Sharma said the focus was to clear the streets of old and dumped vehicles. “We will take assistance of RTO and traffic police.” During a recent meeting with public transport officials, Sharma said as part of the initiative, the Bhopal Municipal Corporation would seize abandoned vehicles that were dumped on the roadside. He hinted that ill maintained buses running for over 15 years would not be allowed on the roads.

Smart city firm brings barber, beautician services to doorstep

The Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited has expanded its doorstep services offered under the ‘Mayor Express’. Locals who don’t wish to visit a salon and avoid long queues on a Sunday, can avail ‘Barber at Home’ service. Women can opt for a similar ‘Beautician at Home’ service. In all, six new services — including sweeping, house painting, car cleaning and electronic appliances servicing services — were added to the ‘Mayor Express’. Also, the company has decided to give cashback offers on the services to popularise the initiative.

Guv opens Raj Bhavan for children

Governor Anandiben Patel has decided to open the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal for children. The move is aimed to encourage students to dream and do big in life. The Governor made the announcement on Saturday while interacting with students from scheduled castes and scheduled tribes who participated in the leadership development camp at the Raj Bhavan. Patel has been in the news for taking a chartered bus from Ahmedabad to Bhopal and for visiting a gaushala on the city outskirts two days after becoming the state’s first citizen.

Only 4 MPs turn up for railway meet

Keeping in view expected participation of 15 MPs in a high-level meeting of West Central Railway’s Bhopal Division, railway officials had made special arrangements at Hotel Lake View for which around `4 lakh were spent. The officials overruled the option of holding the talks at the railway guest house so that the VIPs’ comfort was not compromised. But only four MPs — Alok Sanjar (Bhopal), Laxmi Narayan Yadav (Sagar), Rodmal Nagar (Rajgarh) and Manohar Untwal (Dewas) — attended the meeting.

Organ donor’s parents feted

In a first, the family of a cadaveric organ donor was feted at the Republic Day celebrations. Governor Anandiben Patel felicitated Rajesh and Mamta Korane — the parents of Shashank — with a trophy and a certificate of appreciation. The 20-year-old accident victim was declared brain dead on December 29 last year. His organs were harvested after the family agreed for cadaveric donation.