PATNA: In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old intermediate student allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself while on a live WhatsApp video call with his girlfriend in Patna.

Bunty a.k.a. Akash Kumar, who lives in Saichak under Beur police station, was found dead on the bed of his residence with a pistol right next to him.

While talking about the case, SSP Manu Maharaj told ANI, “A boy named Bunty shot himself during a video call with his girlfriend. It is a case of suicide. Investigation in the incident is underway.”

Meanwhile, one of the local residents of Beur said that the incident may have taken place at around 2-3 am but we got to know about it at around 8 in the morning and at that time, his blood was all dried up.

According to reports, the boy had failed an exam and was being pressured by his family members to end his relationship with the girl.

A probe into the case is on.

